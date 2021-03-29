Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 292.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4,954.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Everi by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 257,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Everi by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

