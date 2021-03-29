Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 806,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

CCO stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $870.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

