ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,083,000.

CTR stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

