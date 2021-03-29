Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $9.25 on Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $287,493.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 94.3% against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for about $9.25 or 0.00016093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00059126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00222300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.41 or 0.00954070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00078204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029627 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 566,745 coins and its circulating supply is 565,735 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

