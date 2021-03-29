CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a growth of 256.9% from the February 28th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 108,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,119. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

