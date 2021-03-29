CohBar (CWBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CWBR opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWBR. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

