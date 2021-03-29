Coinsbit Token Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $305,929.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00625174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token (CRYPTO:CNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

