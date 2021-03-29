Colony Group LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $194.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $194.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.