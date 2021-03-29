Colony Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.