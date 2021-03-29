Colony Group LLC Sells 708 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $69,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $42,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

MNST stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

