Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $57.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

