Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Comcast were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. 332,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,747,256. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

