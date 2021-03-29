Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

