Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 3,000 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BHV opened at $16.50 on Monday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.