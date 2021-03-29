Concord Wealth Partners Invests $52,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $13,425,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $118.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

