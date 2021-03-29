Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Yum China by 9.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Yum China by 73.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 24.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

