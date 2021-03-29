Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $76.96 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $78.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56.

