ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $592,511.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $592,511.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.12 or 0.00475631 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

