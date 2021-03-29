Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

