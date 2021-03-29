Contrasting Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -313.53% -61.90% -15.09% Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24%

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Cabot Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.23 -$65.00 million N/A N/A Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.71 $681.07 million $1.62 11.84

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and Cabot Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 4 0 2.13

Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $20.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Abraxas Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.