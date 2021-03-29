Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,364,475 shares of company stock worth $58,572,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

