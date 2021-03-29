Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 134.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

