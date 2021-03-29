Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at HC Wainwright

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $86.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

