Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.31 ($72.13).

Shares of 1COV opened at €56.36 ($66.31) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.80 ($28.00) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit