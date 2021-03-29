Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.31 ($72.13).

Shares of 1COV opened at €56.36 ($66.31) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.80 ($28.00) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

