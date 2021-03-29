Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,155 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of ExlService worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,446 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,214 shares of company stock valued at $451,215 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.86. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.