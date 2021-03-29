Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,428 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Associated Banc worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $8,521,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.20 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

