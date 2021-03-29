Credit Suisse AG Buys 30,173 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of National Vision worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.53, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

