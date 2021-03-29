Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $28.06 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

