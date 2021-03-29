Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,135 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLS opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

