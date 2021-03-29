Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,529 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.34% of Gravity worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $120.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of -0.37. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $239.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.