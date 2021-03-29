Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.08 ($70.68).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €58.60 ($68.94) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.40. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit