Credit Suisse Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.00 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $209.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $106,950,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

