Credit Suisse Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.00 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $209.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74.
In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $106,950,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
