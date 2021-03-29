Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

