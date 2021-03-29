Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.17. 8,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,716. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,104,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,959.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,940,726 shares of company stock worth $77,837,183 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after buying an additional 206,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Medallia by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after buying an additional 428,677 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Medallia by 35.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 560,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Medallia by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

