Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,752 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $363,739,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 284,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

