Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $2.98 Million in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 241,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for 0.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 457,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 257.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 312,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 265,301 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. 56,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.