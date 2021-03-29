Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 282,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $52.78. 1,560,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,812,809. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

