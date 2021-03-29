Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,487 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.26. 331,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

