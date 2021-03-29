Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,100 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the February 28th total of 356,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 in the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.55. 61,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,000. Criteo has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

