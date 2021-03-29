Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,100 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the February 28th total of 356,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 in the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CRTO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.55. 61,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,000. Criteo has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.