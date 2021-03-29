Critical Analysis: Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) vs. SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SMC alerts:

This table compares SMC and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 20.08% 8.17% 7.34% Zealand Pharma A/S -296.37% -57.25% -45.40%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMC and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $4.84 billion 8.42 $1.02 billion $0.76 39.78 Zealand Pharma A/S $6.20 million 181.31 -$85.67 million N/A N/A

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Volatility and Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; and dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in diabetes and congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as for use in dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Beta Bionics, Inc. to initiate home-use trial of the iLet bionic pancreas with dasiglucagon for autonomous bihormonal treatment of type 1 diabetes, as well as research agreement with Orbit Discovery Ltd. and Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.