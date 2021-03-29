Critical Contrast: Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cryo-Cell International and SOC Telemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 71.17%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and SOC Telemed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $31.80 million 2.14 $2.29 million N/A N/A SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 10.39% -58.74% 7.30% SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats SOC Telemed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

