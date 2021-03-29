Critical Survey: WNS (NYSE:WNS) versus Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get WNS alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WNS and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 2 8 0 2.80 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $76.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Cypress Environmental Partners has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Cypress Environmental Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cypress Environmental Partners is more favorable than WNS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.37% 19.39% 11.66% Cypress Environmental Partners 1.41% 41.51% 2.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WNS and Cypress Environmental Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $928.30 million 3.99 $116.77 million $2.54 29.32 Cypress Environmental Partners $401.65 million 0.08 $16.01 million $0.88 2.86

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, including credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrotesting, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, ILI tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The WES segment owns and operates nine water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.