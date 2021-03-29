Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.93

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.93 and last traded at C$15.84, with a volume of 19015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 37.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

