Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.52. 481,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,131,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRON. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.68.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

