CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $43,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,004. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.18 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $251.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day moving average is $178.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

