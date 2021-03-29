Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Cryoport worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $51.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley raised their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

