CryptoCarbon Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1,546.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 262.2% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.76 or 0.00611656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00066149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon (CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.