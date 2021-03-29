CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Holdings Reduced by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.99. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,578. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $139.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

