CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 215,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $135.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $139.01.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

