CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

CRT.UN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.04. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.02 and a 52-week high of C$16.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.11.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann purchased 20,000 shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

